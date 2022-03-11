Some 288 Azerbaijanis repatriated from Syria, Iraq since 2018

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani embassy in Iraq has assisted in the repatriation of 288 Azerbaijani citizens (286 children and two women) from Syrian and Iraqi refugee camps and prisons to their homeland since 2018.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said this in its report on activities for 2021.

The report underlined that 81 citizens, including 69 children and 12 women were repatriated from Iraq and Syria to Azerbaijan in 2021.

Repatriated citizens undergo rehabilitation and reintegration. The repatriation process is expected to continue in 2022, according to the cabinet statement.

Twelve Azerbaijani citizens held in the Amerna camp in Syria's Jerablus city were repatriated to Azerbaijan on November 24, 2021,

On October 28, 2021, 38 children - Azerbaijani citizens, who were in correctional institutions and orphanages in Iraq were repatriated to Azerbaijan.

The children were brought back to the country thanks to coordinated and phased measures taken by the Azerbaijani government. Firstly, the location of the repatriates and their citizenship were determined, and then they were provided with documents and air tickets to return to Azerbaijan.