Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkey for a working visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azertag reported on March 10.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the Esenboga Airport in Ankara decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez and other officials.