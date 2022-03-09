President ratifies accord with Spain to exchange, protect confidential information

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law "On approval of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information".

According to the document, the agreement "On the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain", signed on December 14, 2021 in Madrid, has been approved.