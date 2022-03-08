Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks

By Trend

Phone talks have been held between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The diplomats exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The foreign ministers also noted the importance of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres between the two countries, which will be held in Azerbaijan on March 9-10.

The parties stressed with satisfaction that a group of businessmen arrived in Azerbaijan along with the official delegation of Iran, and discussed regional issues and the situation in Ukraine.

Besides, the ministers exchanged views on the course of the talks in Vienna on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.