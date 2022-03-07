TODAY.AZ / Politics

Foreign Ministry of Israel establishes donation center to coordinate aid for Ukrainians

07 March 2022 [17:24] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Foreign Ministry of Israel establishes a donation center with the goal of centralizing and coordinating humanitarian aid initiatives and donations by Israelis to Ukrainians, Trend reports citing The Times of Israel.

Dubbed “Matat,” the initiative will be headed by former ambassador to Czechia Daniel Meron, the ministry says.

Dozens of Israeli companies, organizations, and private individuals are currently working to transfer humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the ministry says, adding that Matat was established after “many” more inquiries were made about helping refugees.

