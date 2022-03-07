Azerbaijani positions come under Armenian fire several times

By Vafa Ismayilova

Illegal Armenian armed groups operating in Azerbaijani territory temporarily controlled by Russian peacekeepers have shelled Azerbaijani army positions 23 times a day with various caliber firearms, the Defence Ministry reported on March 7.

The national army positions came under Armenian fire in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojaly regions using various caliber firearms.

Furthermore, Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Kalbajar region's Damirchidam village from state border positions in Basarkechar region's Zarkand settlement.

The Azerbaijan army forces stationed in these directions responded appropriately.

There are no casualties among the Azerbaijan army's military troops or equipment. The situation in these directions is currently stable, with the Azerbaijan army units in command of the operational situation.