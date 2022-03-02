Deputy FM: Azerbaijan concerned about Ukraine's humanitarian situation

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Baku has expressed its concern over the current humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Trend reported on March 2.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan-UN relations.

Azerbaijan is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, the deputy minister was quoted as saying.

"Azerbaijan sent 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in connection with the situation in that country. Azerbaijan continues taking measures to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine," he said.

The deputy minister noted that the UN has something to offer to Azerbaijan for the restoration of territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Mammadov stressed that Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale reconstruction on the liberated territories and that the UN has extensive experience in the field of technical assistance.

"UN can give a lot of proposals to support efforts of Azerbaijan to restore the liberated territories. Assistance can be provided within the framework of the sustainable development cooperation document for 2021-2025, signed between Azerbaijan and the UN a year ago," added Mammadov.

It should be noted that the 30th anniversary of the membership of Azerbaijan in the UN is marked on March 2, 2022.



