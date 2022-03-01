Consulate: 500 Azerbaijanis evacuated from Kharkiv

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv has evacuated 500 Azerbaijani citizens due to the tense situation in the city, Azertag reported on March 1, citing the consulate.

The citizens will be aided to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border from Lviv, the report added.

It was noted that places for daily evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens were allocated as a result of negotiations between Azerbaijani Honorary Consul in Kharkiv Afgan Salmanov, the Kharkiv Southern Railway Department and the Kharkiv Railway Station. Citizens of Azerbaijan who wish to leave Kharkiv should contact the duty station of the Railway Station and the Azerbaijani Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv.

Consular officers simultaneously monitor Azerbaijani media and social media, responding quickly to appeals posted there. The consulate requests that they demonstrate solidarity in this matter and direct Azerbaijani citizens to them.

Citizens with special cases can contact the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv by phone: (+38057) 7000531, (+380) 63 047 05 50, or by e-mail: [email protected]

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the hotlines of the ministry and relevant diplomatic missions regarding the situation in Ukraine.

The ministry urged Azerbaijani citizens living in Ukraine, both permanently and temporarily, to avoid areas where military forces are concentrated and military facilities are located.

“Our citizens are advised to stay at home or in safe places and avoid travel if they do not need it,” the ministry said.

It added that Azerbaijani citizens who face serious threats may leave Ukraine for Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. Citizens can also travel through Romania and Bulgaria to Turkey, and then to Azerbaijan.

To obtain the necessary information on the issues raised, the ministry advised to get in contact via the following channels:

Hotlines of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, phone: +994505748595, +994506725868, +994125969422, +994125969301, e-mail: m[email protected]

At the same time, Azerbaijan's relevant diplomatic missions in other countries can be reached via the following channels:

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine (Kyiv), phone: +380 73 5050000, Email: [email protected]

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moldova, phone: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277, e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Poland, phone: +48 576 900 183, +48 22 718 30 70, e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Hungary, phone: +36300901033 (for phone calls), +994552999012 (for calls via WhatsApp), e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan accredited in Slovakia, phone: +43 676 844 509 733, e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Romania, phone: +407 487 77744, +407 409 90079, e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria, phone: +359895002732, e-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkey (Ankara), phone: +905550310007, e-mail: [email protected]

Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, Turkey, phone: +905441040111, e-mail: [email protected]