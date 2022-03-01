Thirty Azerbaijanis evacuated from Kharkiv

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Thirty Azerbaijanis have been evacuated from the most dangerous districts of Kharkiv to the Ukrainian-Polish border, Azerbaijan's honorary consulate in Kharkiv has reported.

The staff of the honorary consulate continues to work as usual and reveal and register compatriots in the Kharkiv region.

“Over the past 24 hours, more than 300 of our compatriots have been registered and instructed in terms of security,” the report added.

Communication has been established between the honorary consulate and the operational headquarters of the Kharkiv regional administration. They added that the process of evacuating compatriots will continue depending on the situation.

“The situation in the Kharkiv region remains tense. Therefore, we urge our compatriots not to leave their places of residence. The employees of the honorary consulate rapidly consider the appeals of our compatriots in the Kharkiv region and constantly get in touch with them,” the

Meanwhile, the head of the public relations and marketing department of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), Ruslan Eldaroghlu, stated that the evacuation of Azerbaijani drivers carrying out international cargo transportation in Ukraine has begun.

Six trucks were allowed to pass from Odessa to Moldova on February 27, he said.

“To date, the same number of trucks is expected to leave in this direction. The fuel problem of drivers has been resolved. We are currently negotiating with the relevant bodies on the evacuation of drivers in the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions. Three Azerbaijani drivers were injured as a result of a shooting yesterday [February 27] in Kharkiv. One of them has already been discharged after outpatient treatment. Two other drivers were taken to the Kharkiv regional clinical hospital. Every effort is being made for their recovery and return to the homeland," Eldaroghlu said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora constantly follow this process.

On February 24, Baku urged Azerbaijani citizens permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine to avoid military concentration zones.

In light of the situation in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry advised citizens not to travel to areas of military concentration (border areas in Ukraine's eastern region) and to avoid military facilities in the country.

On February 25, the Foreign Ministry said that due to the closure of Ukraine's airspace, Azerbaijani citizens are currently unable to leave the country by air.

In this regard, it recommended Azerbaijani citizens, who are in serious danger in Ukraine, to leave the country in the direction of Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law throughout the entire territory. Ukrainian media report explosions in a number of cities.