Int'l center urges Russia, Ukraine for peace talks in Baku

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) has urged Russia and Ukraine to begin peace talks in Baku, Trend has reported.

"We, as members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC), headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan, call for urgent dialogue between Russia and Ukraine with a view to ending the hostilities immediately. Time is of the essence. The situation becomes worse and more people lose their lives with every moment that passes. Too many innocent lives are being lost and this situation cannot be allowed to continue," the centre said in its statement.

The horrific pandemic that has claimed millions of lives and destroyed livelihoods, as well as entire communities and economies, has had a significant impact on the planet over the last two years, according to the statement, and nations can only overcome this problem through collective collaboration.

"Yet just as hopes were rising of reaching a post-pandemic state, our world was shocked again, on 24 February, when Russia’s military began new moves across Ukraine’s border. The implications are serious for all, particularly for those losing their lives on both sides and those fleeing across borders,” it added.

The implications of the conflict on the global economy's ability to recover from the epidemic will be among the numerous negative consequences. The devastating consequences are already being felt and will have long-term, painful consequences, the center said.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the call of the president of Azerbaijan to host both parties for peace discussions in Baku, Azerbaijan. Baku is a neutral venue for such discussions, having already been a platform for a meeting of top Russian and NATO generals for talks on preventing military incidents. We fervently hope the parties will accept this offer and that Baku can play an important role in solving this biggest security crisis which Europe has faced since the end of World War Two," the statement stressed.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established at a special meeting held in Nizami Ganjavi poet's hometown of Ganja as part of the 870th anniversary of the birth of great Azerbaijani poet on 30 September 2012. Continuing its activities with the Azerbaijani president's support, this international non-governmental organization brings together former heads of state and government, foreign ministers and prominent international scholars from more than 50 foreign countries.

The main governing body is the Board of Trustees, which consists of influential public and political figures from around the world. The board includes 18 former leaders. The center also includes 53 prominent members from 25 countries in Europe, six from three countries in the Americas, 15 from 12 countries in Asia and five from four countries in Africa.

The co-chairs of the Center are the former President of the Republic of Latvia (1999–2007), Vaira Vike-Freiberga and the former Vice-President of the World Bank (1992–2000), Dr. Ismail Serageldin.