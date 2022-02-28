MFA: Azerbaijanis leaving Ukraine can enter Turkey via Bulgaria

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has said that due to the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijani citizens who left the country by crossing the border to neighboring countries can enter Turkey by land via Bulgaria.

Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine by crossing the land border to neighboring countries can go to the Republic of Bulgaria via all checkpoints between Romania and Bulgaria, and then to Azerbaijan after entering the territory of Turkey, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated.

"Taking into account the fact that the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan left the territory of the Republic of Ukraine in connection with the conflict, the Bulgarian side temporarily canceled the visa regime for transit through the territory of the country. At the same time, our citizens must present a travel document (passport or certificate of return) at the border checkpoint," the ministry noted.

The Foreign Ministry also stated that due to the humanitarian situation, Bulgaria will not necessarily require a COVID passport and a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the land border.

For any questions, Azerbaijani citizens can contact the following official bodies:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania:

Phone: +407 487 77744, +407 409 90079

Email: [email protected]

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria:

Phone: +359895002732

Email: [email protected]

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey (Ankara city):

Phone: +905550310007

Email: [email protected]

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the Turkish city of Istanbul:

Phone: +905441040111

Email: [email protected]

"As you know, according to the data we provided earlier, our citizens can leave Ukraine in the direction of Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania," the ministry said.

It once again recommended Azerbaijanis permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine, as well as those visiting the country for tourist or educational purposes, to avoid regions with armed troops and facilities, to stay at home or in a safe location, and to avoid moving.

The ministry advised Azerbaijani citizens to contact Azerbaijan's embassy in Kyiv by phone (+380 73) 5050000 and e-mail [email protected], the honorary consulate in Kharkov - (+38057) 7000531 and [email protected].

"Depending on the development of the situation, additional information will be provided by the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.