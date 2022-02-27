Ukrainian President offers Baku as negotiating platform with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Baku as a negotiating platform with the Russian side, the Ukrainian media reported.

"We offered such cities as Warsaw, Istanbul and Baku to Russia for holding the negotiations," the president added. "We also offer any other city which does not launch the missiles in the direction of Ukraine."

Notably, Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) sent medicines and medical equipment to Ukraine as part of humanitarian assistance upon the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The handover document was signed by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky and the head for the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) Vugar Gurbanov.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijani side.

"Ukraine has received very important humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan," Kanevsky tweeted. "The medicine and medical equipment have been supplied for the victims. Thanks to friendly Azerbaijan for supporting Ukraine!"