Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) have sent medicines and medical equipment to Ukraine as part of humanitarian assistance upon the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

A plane loaded with medical supplies departed on February 27.

The handover document was signed by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky and the head for the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) Vugar Gurbanov.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijani side.

"Ukraine has received very important humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan," Kanevsky tweeted. "The medicine and medical equipment have been supplied for the victims. Thanks to friendly Azerbaijan for supporting Ukraine!"