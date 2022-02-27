MFA: About 700 Azerbaijanis cross from Ukraine to Moldova, Poland

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

About 700 Azerbaijanis crossed to Moldova and Poland in the past two days, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on 26 February.

Within two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens entered the territory of Moldova through the border points of Ocnita and Palanca in Ukraine, 50 of them returned to Azerbaijan by air through the territory of Romania. Another 190 Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border between Ukraine and Poland by land, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva tweeted that Azerbaijani citizens wishing to leave Ukraine and who are close to the border areas can cross the border from Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

Earlier, the ministry said that after Moldova and Poland, Slovakia will also accept Azerbaijani citizens who want to leave Ukraine due to the current situation.

The Foreign Ministry said that Azerbaijani citizens who are in serious danger can leave the territory of Ukraine and go to Slovakia in the following order:

- Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan can enter the Slovak Republic through the border points between the two countries Uzhgorod, Maly Selmentsy and Maly Berezny (railway crossings Pavlovo, Chop).

- Given the fact that persons leave the territory of the Republic of Ukraine in connection with the conflict, the Slovak side does not necessarily require them to comply with the visa regime. At the same time, our citizens must present a travel document (passport) at the border checkpoint.

It is also reported that the Slovak side, in connection with the current humanitarian situation, will not require COVID passports from Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the land border.

Citizens of Azerbaijan regarding the situation in Ukraine and the evacuation of citizens can apply to the following official bodies of the Slovak Republic.

Ministry of Interior of the Slovak Republic

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +4212961050730, +421905607843

Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +421259783080, +421918660332

For any questions that arise, citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Austria, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Slovenia by phone +43 676 844 509 733 or email [email protected].

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov earlier told reporters that 199 Azerbaijani citizens left Ukraine through the Ukrainian-Moldovan border on February 24-25.

Citizens with questions can contact the Azerbaijani embassy in Moldova by phone: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277, or by e-mail: [email protected], the statement added.

The ministry also offered the citizens to contact the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv by phone: (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail: [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv - (+38057) 7000531 and via [email protected] for special cases.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law throughout the entire territory. Ukrainian media report explosions in a number of cities.



