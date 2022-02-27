Romania ready to accept Azerbaijani citizens wishing to leave Ukraine - MFA

By Trend





Romania is ready to accept citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who wish to leave Ukraine, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the message, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are faced with a serious danger can leave Ukraine and enter Romania in the following order:

- Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan can enter Romania through the border checkpoints between the two countries, namely, Halmeu, Sighetu Marma?iei and Siret.

Attention! Azerbaijani citizens arriving in the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine can enter Romania through Stanca, Sculeni, Albita, Oancea, Galati and Isaccea border checkpoints between Moldova and Romania.

- Taking into account the fact that the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are leaving Ukraine in connection with the conflict, the Romanian side has temporarily canceled the visa regime for transit through the territory of the country. Azerbaijani citizens must show a travel document (passport or certificate of return) at the border checkpoint.

- The Romanian side will not require a COVID passport and a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan wishing to cross the land border.

In connection with any questions, citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Romania via +407 487 77744, +407 409 90079 and via [email protected] .

According to the previous information, Azerbaijani citizens can leave Ukraine in the direction of Moldova, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

The Foreign Ministry once again appeals to the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine, who visited the country for tourism or educational purposes, with a request to stay away from the areas in which military troops and facilities are concentrated, stay at home or in a safe place and refrain from trips.

If there are any special cases, Azerbaijani citizens can receive information by contacting the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kyiv via (+380 73) 5050000 and via [email protected] , by calling the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv via (+38057 ) 7000531 and via [email protected] .

Additional information will be provided depending on the situation.