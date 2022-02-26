Azerbaijan to set up monument to Khojaly genocide victims in liberated Aghdam

By Trend

A monument will be set up in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the Khojaly genocide victims’ burial place, Bashir Hajiyev, the chief adviser to the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region, said, Trend reports.

Armenian armed forces killed civilians, including women, children and old people, in Khojaly with particular cruelty, Hajiyev reminded.

“We’ll never forget this tragedy,” he stressed, adding that in the second Karabakh war, the Khojaly victims were avenged.

Armenian Armed Forces, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, attacking the city of Khojaly with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment which was stationed in another Azerbaijani city Khankandi, committed genocide of Khojaly residents. As a result of massacre of the civilians, 613 residents of Khojaly, including 106 women, 70 old people and 63 children, were killed, and 487 civilians became disabled from bullet wounds.

As a result of the genocide, eight families were completely killed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one of them. The fate of 150 persons out of the 1,275 civilian hostages is still unknown.