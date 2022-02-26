Azerbaijan honors memory of Khojaly Genocide victims by holding minute of silence

By Trend

Azerbaijan has honored the memory of Khojaly Genocide victims by holding a minute of silence, Trend reports.

Ships in the Baku Bay, cars on the roads, and trains honked in memory of the victims of the bloody events. State flags are flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning.

During the Karabakh war, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The Khojaly genocide became one of the most terrible and tragic pages of Azerbaijani history.