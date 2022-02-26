World remained deaf, blind to massacre in Azerbaijan's Khojaly - Turkish ambassador

By Trend

The international community hasn’t taken any action against the massacre in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci said during visit to ‘Morher’s Cry’ monument in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bagci, the world remained deaf and blind to the massacre.

He noted that four UN resolutions on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh [which were adopted in 1993 and demanded Armenian armed forces withdraw from occupied territories of Azerbaijan] remained unfulfilled, however, Azerbaijan achieved victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war [by liberating the territories from Armenian occupation].

“Today we are in front of the ‘Mother's Cry’ monument to share the grief of our brothers. We must not only honor the memory of the Khojaly victims, but also talk about it crime, not forgetting about it,” the ambassador said.

“May the Almighty rest the souls of those who died in Khojaly, the martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars," added Bagci.

Armenian Armed Forces, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, attacking the city of Khojaly with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment which was stationed in another Azerbaijani city Khankandi, committed genocide of Khojaly residents. As a result of massacre of the civilians, 613 residents of Khojaly, including 106 women, 70 old people and 63 children, were killed, and 487 civilians became disabled from bullet wounds.

As a result of the genocide, eight families were completely killed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one of them. The fate of 150 persons out of the 1,275 civilian hostages is still unknown.