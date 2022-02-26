President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkey's President

By Trend

On February 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

The head of state extended his congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his birthday, and wished him the best of health and success in his activities for the development and prosperity of brotherly Turkiye.

The Turkish President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

The presidents expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to develop and strengthen successfully in all areas, and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations and the issues of mutual interest.