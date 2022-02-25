Baku: Ukraine crisis should be solved in line with int'l law

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov has said that the situation around Ukraine should be resolved peacefully and in line with international law, the ministry reported on February 24.

Azimov made the remarks at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council’s special online meeting chaired by Poland.

Azimov stressed that the current situation in Ukraine must be resolved peacefully and diplomatically in line with the norms and principles of international law, including the sovereignty of states, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, as well as the indivisibility of security in the OSCE area, the ministry said.

The deputy minister underlined that the situation in and around Ukraine is a matter of serious concern and an urgent dialogue is needed to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Noting that the escalation of the situation caused casualties, Azimov expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

Baku has urged Azerbaijani citizens permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine to avoid military concentration zones.

In light of the situation in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry advised citizens not to travel to areas of military concentration (border areas in Ukraine's eastern region) and to avoid military facilities in the country.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law throughout the entire territory. Ukrainian media report explosions in a number of cities.