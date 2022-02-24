President: Saudi Arabia Azerbaijan’s essential partner

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Saudi Arabia is an essential partner and a brotherly country for Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“For us, Saudi Arabia is an essential partner and a brotherly country. I attach great significance to the comprehensive development of our relations underpinned by mutual trust,” he wrote.

The president noted with pleasure the two countries' fruitful cooperation within the international organizations, particularly the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, and expressed the determination to continue advancing the mutual performance.

“Throughout these 30 years, our interstate relations have seen dynamic development, in line with the interests of our people who share historical, religious and cultural roots, and our cooperation has expanded both in a bilateral and multilateral format,” he wrote.

The head of state also stressed that Azerbaijani people highly value Saudi Arabia’s support to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its recognized borders, as well as Saudi Arabia’s just position.

Noting that the joint accomplishments across different spheres are gratifying, the president stated that the cooperation in the energy sector, being among priority directions, including the successful engagement within the OPEC+ format, is commendable.

“I wish to highlight our collaboration in the renewable energy sector particularly. We are delighted that the ACWA Power company, precisely from your brotherly country, is the investor and implementer of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Station project, to be Azerbaijan’s largest power station in that sector and to contribute to our country’s energy security,” he wrote.

Aliyev also expressed the belief that Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia will continue the joint efforts to expand traditionally friendly relations between the two countries and harness the full potential of cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

“I always recall with fondest impressions the great attention and hospitality extended to me during my visits to Saudi Arabia and our meetings held in the spirit of kindness and sincerity... I wish you robust health, long life and success and to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia everlasting peace and prosperity,” he wrote.