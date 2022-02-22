Azerbaijani MPs welcomed in Israeli parliament

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani MPs Sevil Mikayilova and Anatoly Rafailov have held a meeting in the Israeli parliament (Knesset) as part of their visit to the country, Trend reported on February 21.

The delegation arrived in Israel to take part in events commemorating the Khojaly tragedy, which were organized by the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AzIz) in collaboration with members of the Israel Inter-Parliamentary Group - Azerbaijan in the Knesset, the report added.

The Azerbaijani MPs informed their Israeli counterparts about the Khojaly massacre since the meeting took place on the eve of the Khojaly genocide commemoration day.

Members of the Knesset Elina Bardach-Yalova and Tatyana Mazarskaya expressed condolences for the Azerbaijani people on behalf of all MPs and all Jews.

The delegates discussed the potential and detailed plans for medical and healthcare collaboration between the two countries in a friendly atmosphere.

The Israeli delegation was led by the chairman of the Israel-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary commission, Elina Bardach-Yalova.

As a part of their visit to Israel, the Azerbaijani MPs conducted a meeting with the Israeli delegations at the Ashkelon city’s mayor house. Ashkelon mayor Tomer Glam and vice mayor Sophia Beilina also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, chairman of the Ashkelon branch of the "AzIz" Israel-Azerbaijan International Association Ilya Moskovich briefed the guests about the association’s activities, as well as the future plans.

The sides discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of tourism and culture, student exchange.

Then a meeting was held with immigrants from Azerbaijan living in Ashkelon and nearby cities.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Israel's cooperation is founded not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust. Furthermore, Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's state independence and establish diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country's newly liberated territories in January 2021. As a result, Israel will construct a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan region.

Azerbaijan established its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel last year.

In the first 11 months of 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $818.3 million.