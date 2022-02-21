Azerbaijan, EU mull regional security, cooperation

By Azernews

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar have discussed regional security and cooperation, the ministry reported on February 21.

Bayramov briefed the guest on the current regional situation, as well as the work carried out by Azerbaijan to implement the trilateral statements signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan after the 44-day war in 2020.

The minister highlighted the EU's active role in supporting regional peacebuilding efforts, particularly high-level meetings convened at the initiative of the EU Council President.

Recalling the agreements reached during these meetings, he stressed the importance of Armenia keeping its promises, including providing information about the approximately 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

“Comprehensive discussions took place with EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar. Implementation of agreements reached at the high-level meetings held upon the initiative of the EU co-president was highlighted. We stressed the importance of finalizing a new comprehensive agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU,” Bayramov wrote on his Twitter account about the meeting.

In reference to his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Klaar stated that the EU is ready to support the region's efforts to achieve peace, security, and progress.

During his visit, he noted that a meeting with Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency was planned, and opportunities to increase assistance to the demining process were considered.

The parties also discussed the conclusion of negotiations between the EU and Azerbaijan on a new comprehensive agreement and expressed mutual interest in this regard.

The EU and Azerbaijan have cooperation in different fields of economy.

A joint statement on energy cooperation with the EU had been signed for more than ten years. The EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation had reached a new level and is still ongoing within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor. The EU places a high value on energy supply diversification, and the Southern Gas Corridor is particularly important in this regard. In 2021, European countries purchased 8.2 billion cubic meters of gas, with an increase in volume expected in the coming years.

The 8th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, held in Baku on February 4, reaffirmed Azerbaijan and the European Union's strategic energy partnership, which is based on shared goals for long-term energy security, supply security, and green energy transition.

Azerbaijan prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Union. In 2021, Azerbaijan and the EU will have a trade turnover of $15.2 billion. At the same time, from 2012 to 2021, the EU invested more than $21.5 billion in Azerbaijan's economy.

As part of its economic investment plan, the European Union (EU) has provided Azerbaijan with a €2 billion financial package. Furthermore, the EU stated its readiness to participate in Azerbaijan's restoration and reconstruction efforts.

The talks between Azerbaijan and the EU on a new agreement, which will serve as the legal framework for relations, are nearing completion.

In February 2008, the European Commission Delegation to Azerbaijan was established in Baku.