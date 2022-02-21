Turkey to stand with Azerbaijan in its just position

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has stated that Turkey continues to back the just cause of its allies such as Azerbaijan in every manner possible, Trend has reported.

Akar made the remarks following a recent meeting of NATO defence ministers.

The Turkish Armed Forces continue to protect the country's borders and battle terrorism, the minister stressed.

"As a region, we are going through a critical period. The meeting of NATO defense ministers was held during this time, and the ministers discussed defense issues on the agenda of the alliance due to the situation around Ukraine. Furthermore, an assessment was given to regional and global events at the meeting," Akar said.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, during Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia in 2020. The document focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved the Shusha Declaration signed with Turkey on June 15, 2021.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces.

Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

President Ilham Aliyev earlier said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.

He added that the document carries strategic importance for Eurasia and fosters peace and security in the South Caucasus region.

Describing the Shusha Declaration as the triumph of the new geopolitical realities, Aliyev said that this historic document ratified the allied status of the friendship, fraternity and partnership ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey.