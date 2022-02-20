TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan’s MFA shares publication due to 30th anniversary of Baku-Berlin diplomatic relations

20 February 2022 [15:47] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has shared a publication on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry today marks 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany," the ministry tweeted. "We send our best wishes to the Government and People of Federal Republic of Germany on this occasion. Looking forward to further strengthening of Azerbaijan-Germany cooperation."

