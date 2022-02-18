Heydar Aliyev Foundation donates medical equipment to Bulgaria

By Trend

The Institute for Specialization and Advanced Training of Doctors - the Queen Giovanna Hospital in Bulgarian Sofia has been provided with 10 oxygen concentrators (ventilators) made in Germany as a contribution to the international efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

The charitable step is another act of international solidarity carried out by Azerbaijan to support the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a timely step that is commendable in terms of protecting the lives of people infected with COVID-19 and providing them with better medical care in the current critical situation in Bulgaria due to the pandemic.