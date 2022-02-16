Parliament amends law to strengthen army’s material supply

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved amendments to the law "On armed forces" to strengthen the army’s material and technical supply, Trend reported on February 15.

The amendments were made under Article 94, Part I, Clause 18 of the Azerbaijani Constitution, the report added.

It was noted that Article 9.6 of the law was proposed in a new wording. Under the amendments, the procedure and norm of provision of material and technical means for the Azerbaijani Army and each of the other armed formations in peacetime and war (armed conflict) shall be determined by the relevant executive authority,

Following the debate, the bill was put to a vote and passed in the second reading.

It was emphasized that the bill was developed based on the experience gained during the 44-day war with Armenia and that it aimed to provide the highest level of material and technical supply for all unit types.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov stated that the Azerbaijani army was ranked among the top 40 most powerful and efficient armies in the world by international ratings.

Asadov emphasized that the process of building an army was an important aspect of Azerbaijan's policy to strengthen its defense capability.

“President Ilham Aliyev voiced the initiative of creating a defence and military-industrial complex in Azerbaijan that meets modern requirements,” the prime minister said.

Asadov said that the achievements in this sphere played an important role in providing the Azerbaijani army with modern weaponry during the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

“Sustainable development of the military-industrial complex, which meets the main domestic needs and exports the products to more than 30 countries, has been achieved in Azerbaijan,” Asadov underlined.