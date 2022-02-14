Development of Azerbaijan's dialogue with EAEU would contribute to intensification of trade - Russian MFA

By Trend

The development of Baku's dialogue with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in any format would contribute to the intensification of trade, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and, in general, would be useful to all states of the region, Director of the First Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Yevdokimov said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

However, it should be noted that the decision to increase the level of interaction with the Union is made with the consent of all Member States and the interested party based on the results of a comprehensive analysis of the possible economic consequences of such a step. For our part, we provide our partners with the necessary information support," he said.