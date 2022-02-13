President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Aghdam region

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghdam district on February 13, Azertag has reported.

As part of the visit, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of 110/35/10 kV Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 power substations of Azerenergy Open Joint-Stock Company.

Aliyev laid the foundation of utility poles, other facilities and carpet production enterprises powered through alternative and renewable energy sources which will operate in the Aghdam Industrial Park, the Park Forest Hotel Aghdam, a new residential complex consisting of 209 apartments in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the ongoing restoration work at the Aghdam Juma Mosque being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Aliyev delivered a speech there.

The president and the first lady inaugurated the Digital Management Center of the Karabakh Regional Electric Network.

President Aliyev and First Lady Aliyeva viewed the conditions created at the headquarters of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region.

