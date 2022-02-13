Turkish Presidential Administration: Shusha Declaration brings Azerbaijan-Turkey ties to completely new level

By Trend

The Shusha Declaration is very important for the future of the two peoples because the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are reaching a completely new level thanks to this declaration, the Turkish Presidential Administration told TurkicWorld and Trend reports.

"The Shusha Declaration is such a declaration that covering all spheres of previous and current Azerbaijan-Turkey relations, brings them to the stable future," the Presidential Administration said.

The Presidential Administration also stressed that according to the declaration, Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to make the efforts to strengthen stability and security in the Caucasus region, restore all economic and transport ties, as well as normalize the relations between the regional countries and ensure long-term peace.

The Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, was approved by the parliaments of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on Approval of the Shusha Declaration "On allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey" on Feb. 12.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a corresponding decision on entering of the Shusha Declaration into force during a meeting with a delegation from the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States on Feb. 11.