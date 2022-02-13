Azerbaijan seeks int'l justice for Armenia-committed massacres in Shusha villages

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has brought to the international community's attention the Armenia-committed massacres in Shusha region's Malibayli and Gushchular villages on February 10-12, 1992.

The commissioner stated that Armenian armed forces committed genocide in the villages of Malibayli, Ashagi Gushchular, and Yukhari Gushchular in Shusha region 30 years ago, killing approximately 50 peaceful Azerbaijanis, including children, women, and the elderly, and completely burning down the villages.

Throughout history, Armenia's ethnic cleansing and genocide policy against Azerbaijanis has led to crimes that have resulted in civilian massacres. Peaceful Azerbaijani families in the villages of Malibayli and Gushchular were among those who fell victim to this heinous anti-human policy.

Following the massacres in the aforementioned villages, the Armenian armed forces continued their atrocities with apparent impunity in Garadaghli, Aghdaban, and committed one of the century's greatest tragedies, the Khojaly genocide.

"I believe that the members of Armenia's armed forces and military-political leadership who committed the most heinous crimes against humanity will be brought to international legal responsibility very soon," she concluded.

In 2020, a counter-offensive operation was launched to prevent another military aggression against Azerbaijan and to ensure the security of the civilian population. Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia for nearly 30 years were liberated in a short time, and the violated rights of compatriots were restored.

As a result of the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during these military operations, more than 100 civilians, including more than 10 children were killed, more than 450 people were wounded, 12,000 civilian objects, including more than 3,410 houses, 120 multifloored apartments, 512 civilian infrastructure, including apartment buildings and numerous schools, hospitals, and kindergartens, as well as our historic, religious, and cultural monuments were destroyed or severely damaged, she added.

It should be mentioned that in the 20th century, Armenians perpetrated systematic crimes and atrocities against Azerbaijanis to break the spirit of the nation and annihilate the Azerbaijani people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Khojaly genocide is regarded as the culmination of Armenian mass murders.

Some 613 Azerbaijanis, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 elders were brutally murdered on the ground of national identity in Khojaly in 1992.

This heinous act was preceded by a slew of others. Armenians set fire to around 20 buildings in the Baghanis-Ayrim village of Gazakh region, killing eight Azerbaijanis. A family of five, including a 39-day-old newborn, were all burnt alive.

Between June and December 1991, Armenian troops murdered 12 and wounded 15 Azerbaijanis in Khojavand region's Garadaghli and Asgaran region's Meshali villages.

Armenian military detachments bombed buses on the Shusha-Jamilli, Aghdam-Khojavand, and Aghdam-Garadaghli routes in August and September of the same year, killing 17 Azerbaijanis and injuring over 90 others.

In October and November 1991, Armenians burned, destroyed, and plundered over 30 settlements in the mountainous area of Karabakh, including Tugh, Imarat-Garvand, Sirkhavand, Meshali, Jamilli, Umudlu, Garadaghli, Karkijahan, and other significant villages.