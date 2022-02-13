China supports Azerbaijan in light of future activities of Parliamentary Network of Non-Aligned Movement - official

By Trend

China supports Azerbaijan in the light of the future activities of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (Parliament of China) Li Zhanshu stated in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

The author of the message shared his opinion on the constituent assembly of the NAM Parliamentary Network, which took place on November 28, 2021 in Madrid, noting that it had been a success.

Li Zhanshu highly appreciated the efforts of the Azerbaijani parliament and its Speaker Sahiba Gafarova on expanding cooperation between the parliaments of the NAM Member States.

The letter also expressed China's readiness to establish close cooperation with the legislative bodies of member countries of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

In addition, the message notes the importance of the joint efforts on developing multiculturalism and strengthening peace throughout the world.