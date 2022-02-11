Azerbaijani MFA holds board meeting

By Trend





A board meeting of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been held, the ministry told Trend.

The meeting chaired by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was attended by his deputies, as well as the rector of ADA University, the head of the department of legal support under the ministry, and the head of the ministry’s Nakhchivan division.

The participants discussed the current state and directions of the development of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, bilateral relations with foreign states, including the organization of events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Besides, relations with international organizations, including the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement, the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, personnel issues, and other topics were discussed.