Iraq keen to share experience with Azerbaijan to restore lands

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Nazar Isa Abdulhadi al-Khayrullah has expressed his country's readiness to share the experience with Azerbaijan in rehabilitating the latter's territories destroyed over the 30-year Armenian occupation.

The Iraqi minister made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on February 9.

He noted the importance of developing bilateral relations. Nazar Isa Abdulhadi al-Khayrullah congratulated Azerbaijan on the efforts to ensure a peaceful future for the region, carrying out restoration work on the liberated lands.

Bayramov briefed the Iraqi minister about the post-war regional situation, the implementation of tripartite statements by Azerbaijan, large-scale reconstruction and construction carried out in the country's liberated territories, and the implementation of the necessary work to return internally displaced persons to their lands.

He also emphasized that bilateral relations are developing and expressed satisfaction with the level of political dialogue between the parties.

He recalled the meetings with his Iraqi counterpart within the framework of various international events over the past year. It was noted that the meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq last year, as well as the visit of the Iraqi oil minister, contributed to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov extended congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, handed over a letter addressed to the Iraqi counterpart.

The parties exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, the Azerbaijani and Iraqi foreign ministries held political consultations. Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev led the Azerbaijani and Deputy Foreign Minister Nazar Isa Abdulhadi al-Khayrullah the Iraqi delegation. Within the framework of political consultations, discussions were held on a number of issues of cooperation.

Trade between the two countries amounted to $11 million in the first eight months of 2021.