Aliyev: Azerbaijan to build new line via Zangazur corridor to Nakhchivan, Turkey, Iran [UPDATE]

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan plans to build a new line through the Zangazur corridor to Nakhchivan and from there to Turkey and Iran.

He made the remarks during the interview with Azerbaijan State News Agency - Azertac, following the inauguration of the “Gobu” Energy Junction on February 11.

"As I said, we have energy connections with all four neighboring countries, and we are now working on a new project. We now plan to build a new line through the Zangazur corridor from Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and from there to Turkey and Iran," the president said.

He stressed that the Zangazur corridor is not only about railways, highways, and air transport.

"At the same time, the Zangazur corridor will play a role in energy exports. We will have a new line to supply electricity to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan and from there to foreign markets, to Turkey and Europe,” he said.

“One line passes through Georgia-Turkey and the second line must pass through there. We are working on it,” Aliyev added.

Azerbaijan leader for energy component development

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan is one of the world’s leading countries in terms of the development of energy components.

“We all remember that in the first years of our independence we did not have enough energy... There was a shortage of natural gas, there was no gas at all in the region, and oil production had fallen sharply. Today, Azerbaijan is one of the world’s leading countries in terms of the development of all these energy components,” he said.

He noted that it is no coincidence that the 8th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting, held this month, reaffirmed these successes.

“Almost all participants spoke about Azerbaijan’s potential and the opportunities available to Azerbaijan. Speaking there, I said that we were a reliable partner, we were fulfilling our obligations, we had the strength, the resolve and the responsibility,” he said.

Noting that Azerbaijan has become a very reliable energy supplier within the country, in the region and in the wider continent, the president added that there are major plans to meet the growing demand, both in the country and abroad.

Renewable energy

Speaking about the reasons for identifying renewable energy areas as a priority, the president noted that first of all, it is the cleanest type of energy and second is that there are opportunity and potential for it.

“We use natural gas, water, sun and wind. With this in mind, we must create renewable energy sources to protect the environment in the future... The country has such a wonderful investment climate that both us and foreign companies are interested in this,” he said.

He recalled that last month, a groundbreaking ceremony was held under a contract signed with “ACWA Power”, adding that 240 MW wind farm will be commissioned next year.

The president added that negotiations are underway with BP to build a 200 MW solar power plant in Jabrayil region, as well as with Masdar company of the UAE to build a solar power plant. He added that both projects have a capacity of about 400-450 MW.

“In addition, as I mentioned, we plan to build a 240 MW power plant with ACWA Power, followed by a 280 MW power plants at the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi reservoirs together with Iran. Half of that capacity will be ours, which will be an additional 140 MW,” he said.

Aliyev mentioned that four hydropower plants were reconstructed on the liberated lands, Gulabird, Sugovushan 1, Sugovushan 2 and Kalbajar, and the construction of five hydropower plants there is expected to be completed this year.

“There will also be stations with a capacity of about 25-30 MW. It will also be possible to build about 30 hydropower plants destroyed by Armenians in the liberated lands. I would like to take this opportunity to invite local and foreign investors in this field,” he said.

He stressed that proven energy potential in the liberated lands is more than 9,000 MW, including solar and wind farms. The president added that the capacity of the Caspian Sea for renewable energy production is more than 150,000 MW.

Economic growth

The president noted that last year, the country’s economy grew by more than 5 percent, and industrial production in the non-oil sector increased by about 20 percent.

Speaking about the results of January this year, Aliyev noted that economic growth was about 6 percent, GDP growth in the non-oil sector was about 9 percent and non-oil industrial production increased by 24 percent.

“Of course, a growing industry requires increased generation capacity. This is why we are building such huge facilities. At the same time, as I said, the demand for our energy is growing abroad,” he said.

He stated that electricity exports to four neighboring countries are growing, adding that Azerbaijan has exported 1.6 billion KW of electricity.

“Today, our oil, gas and electricity exports contribute to the energy security of Azerbaijan, neighboring and even European countries. Azerbaijan is one of a handful of countries that export crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, oil products and electricity to all neighboring countries,” he said.

New power stations

The president noted that the “Gobu” Energy Junction is one of the largest energy facilities built in recent years.

He also noted that the commissioning of a large substation in Yashma at the beginning of the week will serve energy sustainability.

“The 750 MW substation will, of course, play an important part in our energy system. The opening of the 385 MW ‘Gobu’ Power Plant today will greatly increase our generation capacity, of course. A 1,000 MW substation was built near this station in just one year,” he said.

Aliyev emphasized that the commissioning of these huge facilities built in Azerbaijan at the country’s expenses shows the country’s financial capacity, financial independence and technical capabilities.

He added that Azerbaijan produced 27 billion kWh and exported 1.6 billion kWh of electricity last year.

“This is a record figure. In other words, we have already become a very serious exporter of electricity,” he said.