President applauds rapid growth of ties with Iran [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has praised the rapid growth of Azerbaijani-Iranian bilateral relations, Azertag reported on February 11.

He made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on the national day of Iran - Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

“High-level political dialogue, reciprocal visits and regular meetings, as well as signed documents give a strong impetus to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation. The everyday expansion of the framework of our cooperation in economic, trade, energy, transport and other fields is the clear example of this,” he wrote.

The president stated that ties between the two nations are the result of the will of the peoples of the two countries, who have traditionally lived in an atmosphere of friendliness and good neighborliness and share shared moral principles.

“We attach special importance to our interstate relations built on such solid foundation,” he wrote.

Aliyev also recalled the meeting with the Iranian president in Ashgabat, held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding.

“I think that an in-depth exchange of views and discussions that we held will contribute to further development of our bilateral ties and ensure elevating them to a qualitatively new stage,” he wrote.

He expressed a belief that through joint efforts, Azerbaijan-Iran relations will continue to develop and strengthen to the benefit of the two countries’ peoples.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey to you and through you to all the people of your country my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national day of Iran- Victory of the Islamic Revolution. … On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran peace and prosperity,” he added.