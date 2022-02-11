MFA: Azerbaijan won’t allow Armenia to remain silent for 30 more years about fate of missing Azerbaijanis

By Trend

It is interesting why Armenia was waiting 30 years to provide any information about 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said in response to Trend’s question.

“Although the Armenian government has not made any statements yet in this regard, among the reasons for the transfer of the remains of only 108 of thousands of missing Azerbaijanis after 30 years, of course, is the discovery of mass graves of Azerbaijanis in the liberated territories and the provision of the international community with evidence,” Abdullayeva said.

The spokesperson added that proceeding from the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan handed over the remains of more than 1,700 Armenian servicemen to the opposite side immediately after the 44-day second Karabakh war without expecting any reciprocal step and without any information from the Armenian side about thousands of Azerbaijanis who went missing in the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war.

“I would like to stress that the Azerbaijani side keeps the issue of missing people on the agenda as a priority and will not allow the Armenian side, which is directly responsible for this issue, to remain silent for 30 more years about the fate of more than 3,700 missing Azerbaijanis and the location of their mass burial places,” Abdullayeva said.