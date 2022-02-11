Azerbaijan, Iran hold talks on establishment of two new border checkpoints

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Iran are holding discussions on the establishment of two more border checkpoints between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Revolution and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the ambassador, one of the border checkpoints is planned to be in Parsabad County and the other in Khoda Afarin County.

“Detailed information will be provided on the matter,” Mousavi added.



