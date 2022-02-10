More servicemen awarded "Veteran of War" title

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan’s Justice Ministry and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription’s servicemen have been awarded the "Veteran of War" title, Trend has reported.

The title was assigned to servicemen having engaged in the hostilities for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity from September 27 to November 10, 2020, on the basis of the list agreed with the Cabinet of Ministers, pursuant to the president’s decree dated December 29, 2021.

Data on military personnel who have been given the "Veteran of War" title is included in the ministry’s Zafar (Victory) subsystem.

At the same time, a monthly presidential pension worth AZN 80 ($47) has been assigned to them since January 1, 2022.

Earlier, the “Veteran of War” title and a monthly pension was conferred to servicemen of the State Security Service and the State Border Service, having participated in the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

Currently, the corresponding work on conferring the "Veteran of War" title and assigning the presidential pension is being conducted by the Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the Emergency Ministry.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

Some 2,904 servicemen of Azerbaijan's armed forces and over 100 civilians were killed in the Second Karabakh War.