FM: Moldova to assist Azerbaijan in demining liberated lands

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that Moldova intends to assist Azerbaijan in demining the territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, Trend reported on February 9.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his visiting Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu.

"I informed my esteemed colleague about this, and he expressed his desire to support Azerbaijan in this direction," Bayramov stressed.

He described Armenian-laid mines as a major threat and obstacle for the reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated lands.

Bayramov noted that an agreement on holding political consultations has been reached between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

He expressed his confidence that conducting bilateral political consultations at least once a year will boost the further development of mutual relations.

Bayramov added that the cooperation in the humanitarian field, as well as the development of Azerbaijani-Moldovan inter-parliamentary relations, had also been discussed during the meeting with Popescu.

He stressed that Azerbaijan and Moldova effectively cooperate in international organizations.

"Today I had very fruitful discussions with my colleague on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova. We discussed the development of cooperation in agriculture, telecommunications and other areas," Bayramov said.

In turn, Popescu thanked Azerbaijan for the provision of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, recalling that Azerbaijan and Moldova always support each other.

"The two countries have established fruitful cooperation in the humanitarian sphere," Popescu said.

He underlined the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in the energy sector.

"Today's meeting was very fruitful. The prospects for the development of mutual relations were discussed. We believe that the development of political ties also creates conditions for the development of economic relations. For sure, it is significant to promote cooperation in the energy sector," Popescu said.

Furthermore, Popescu noted that the issue of opening direct flights between Azerbaijan and Moldova is being discussed.

"The opening of a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Moldova can provide significant support to the development of these relations," Popescu stated.

The minister noted that Moldova has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its state borders.