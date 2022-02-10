Baku urges UNESCO to study Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has welcomed the agreement reached on sending a UNESCO mission to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the near future.

"As it is known, there have been rich examples of the historical, cultural and religious heritage of Azerbaijanis living in Armenia for centuries. In 1869, according to statistics published in the "Caucasian Calendar for 1870 by the Office of the Russian Governorate in the Caucasus, there were 269 mosques in the Iravan province alone. This list includes the Khan's palace in Iravan, the walls of the Irevan fortress, as well as numerous baths, caravanserais, tombs, cemeteries that existed on the territory of modern Armenia,” the ministry said.

The Culture Ministry expressed its hope that the upcoming UNESCO mission will be important in terms of detailed study, monitoring, and documentation of the heritage of the Azerbaijani people on the territory of Armenia.

In general, 210 historical-cultural monuments, 30 cultural houses, 19 libraries, 8 musical schools, 7 museums, one gallery and one theater will be restored in Shuha city.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including libraries, palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.