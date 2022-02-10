Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office discloses names of people arrested following "Tartar case"

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has issued another statement upon the Tartar case, Trend reports.

According to the statement, Vusal Alasgarov, Rustam Alasgarov and Ramil Garayev were charged upon articles 145.3 (illegal deprivation of liberty), 293.2 (torture committed by an official of a state structure as a result of fulfilling his official duties or by other person in this position, or through this person’s instigation or consent, or by other people upon his awareness), 341.2.2 and 341.2.3 (abuse of official powers by using weapons which resulted in grave consequences) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

Besides these articles, Fuad Akhundov was charged upon articles 127.2.2 (intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm), 145.3, 293.3, 341.2.2 and 341.2.3 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

These individuals will be arrested upon a court decision. The information about the investigation process will be disclosed.



