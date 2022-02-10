Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses number of victims following "Tartar case"

By Trend

Some 281 victims have been detected upon the "Tartar case" in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

According to the message, 163 more people were detected and recognized as victims in this case over the past period, who were thoroughly interrogated, and the forensic medical expertise was carried out.

“Thus, 281 victims have been detected in this criminal case so far, including those detected during the previous investigation into the facts of torture,” the message said. “The process of identifying the victims and their interrogation upon the case is underway.”