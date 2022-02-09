UNESCO may consider ideas proposed during meeting of heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and European Council

By Trend

UNESCO may consider the ideas proposed during the meeting of the heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and European Council, UNESCO told Trend.

On 4 February, a video conference was held on the initiative of President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of France as Chair of the European Union Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The issue of UNESCO's mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia was also discussed at the meeting. The sides agreed that a mission would be sent to both countries.

The organizations said that UNESCO is working with all relevant parties to create the conditions for a UNESCO Independent Technical Mission within the framework of the 1954 Convention.

“To this end, UNESCO welcomes all ideas and initiatives that may be helpful, including from regional organizations as well as individual countries. The ideas proposed during the Summit of February 4th may be considered in this light. These ideas will be assessed by UNESCO in full cooperation with Armenia and Azerbaijan,” UNESCO said.