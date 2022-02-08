Ex-FM: Shusha Declaration raised Azerbaijan-Turkey ties to new high

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov has stated that the Shusha Declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Turkey elevated bilateral ties to a new high, Trend has reported.

"The Shusha Declaration is a collection of documents signed by Turkey and Azerbaijan...The significance of this document is that Azerbaijan and Turkey's allied relations have reached the highest level. This is important for both countries. This is a historical document," Zulfugarov stated.

He added that Azerbaijan and Turkey had signed over 400 documents since Azerbaijan's independence, but the Shusha Declaration is one of the few in diplomatic practice.

Zulfugarov emphasized that the Azerbaijani parliament's approval sends a message to the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples, as well as the international community.

"The Shusha declaration demonstrates that the Azerbaijani-Turkish union will play an active role in the region," Zulfugarov said.

Meanwhile, Turkish scholar Gokmen Kilicoglu stated that Azerbaijan-Turkey relations peaked during the 44-day Karabakh war, according to Trend.

“Each country can cooperate with the other…Azerbaijan and Turkey can even normalize relations with Armenia in the future and cooperate with it,” Kilicoglu added.

On February 2, 2022, the Azerbaijani parliament passed the bill "On approval of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey".

On June 15, 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, during Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia in 2020. The document focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Shusha Declaration on allied relations signed with Turkey on June 15, carries strategic importance for Eurasia and fosters peace and security in the South Caucasus region.

Describing the Shusha Declaration as the triumph of the new geopolitical realities, Aliyev said that this historic document ratified the allied status of the friendship, fraternity and partnership ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey.