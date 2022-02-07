TODAY.AZ / Politics

Delegation of Azerbaijani Parliament in Estonia on official visit

07 February 2022 [12:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Delegation of Azerbaijani parliament, headed by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, arrived on an official visit to Estonia, Trend reports citing the press service of the parliament.

At the Lennart Mary Tallinn Airport, the delegation was met by Estonian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anneli Kolk, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Estonia Anar Maharramov and other officials.

During the visit, Sahiba Gafarova is expected to meet with the President of Estonia, the Chairman of the Parliament and other officials of the country.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/215299.html

Print version

Views: 129

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also