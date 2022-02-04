Women's role in post-war rehabilitation eyed at Baku conference

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani women's role in post-war rehabilitation has been discussed at an international conference in the capital Baku, ombudsman.az has reported.

The country places a high value on eradicating existing gender stereotypes and strengthening women's positions in public life, Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva's representative said at the "Women, Peace and Security: The Role of Women in Post-Conflict Reconstruction" conference held in Baku.

The event was organized by the International Relations Analysis Center (UNIA) and the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the conference, the employee of the ombudsman's office stated that one of Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva's primary responsibilities is to protect women's rights.

The event was attended by the chair of the UN Board of Directors, Farid Shafiyev; the assistant to Azerbaijan's First Vice President, ambassador Elchin Amirbayov, representatives of the UN, the State and Parliamentary Committees on Family, Women, and Children, and the information sector head of the ombudsman's office, Aynur Hamidova.

Azerbaijan collaborates and implements various programs with various international institutions, particularly the UNDP to ensure women's rights.

The protection of women's rights, as well as the expansion of all opportunities created for them, are among the priorities set by Azerbaijan's president in state policy.

In Azerbaijan, there are currently nine Women Resource Centers that promote gender equality and strengthen women's entrepreneurial skills, assisting them in overcoming socio-economic challenges.

In addition, Azerbaijan ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women in 1995 and signed its optional protocol in 2000. The convention defines "discrimination against women" and assigns responsibility to state organizations for taking appropriate measures to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women.

The State Committee on Women's Affairs was established in January 1998 and was replaced in February 2006 by the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children Affairs. The committee is in charge of carrying out state policy on family, women, and children's issues.