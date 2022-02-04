Azerbaijani army holds events on occasion of National Youth Day

By Trend

A number of events were held in the Azerbaijani army on the occasion of February 2, the National Youth Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

Speakers emphasized that the solemn celebration of the National Youth Day is associated with the name of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. They also noted that after the return of the national leader to the leadership of the country, he laid the foundation for the state youth policy in Azerbaijan, which is now successfully continued by the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

At the events, creative teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja garrison, as well as regional departments of culture, performed interesting concert programs for the personnel.