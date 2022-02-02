Azerbaijan upbeat about diplomatic ties with U.S.

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani-U.S. relations have been successful in terms of development, friendship, and partnership over the last 30 years, presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

He made the remarks at the Caspian Policy Center's webinar titled "30 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Caspian region".

During the webinar, Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan has proven to be a good friend to the U.S. over the past 30 years.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's military and logistical assistance to the United States following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. This support has been confirmed as an important component of regional security.

Hajiyev also noted Azerbaijan's support for U.S. missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to join the global anti-terror coalition assembled by the U.S. government. Azerbaijan opened its airspace to the allied forces and assured its agencies would cooperate and provide information that would assist in American-led efforts.

Azerbaijan’s contributions to the U.S.-led anti-terror campaign also included deploying a peacekeeping contingent in Afghanistan. Azerbaijani peacekeepers began serving there in November 2002, and by 2021 the contingent consisted of 120 servicemen. They left the country more than a week after the Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021.