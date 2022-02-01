Azerbaijani parliament approves Shusha Declaration

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved the Shusha Declaration signed with Turkey on June 15 2021, Trend has reported.

Following the discussions, the parliament passed the bill "On approval of the Shusha declaration on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey" on February 2.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, during Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia in 2020. The document focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Shusha Declaration on allied relations signed with Turkey on June 15, carries strategic importance for Eurasia and fosters peace and security in the South Caucasus region.

Describing the Shusha Declaration as the triumph of the new geopolitical realities, Aliyev said that this historic document ratified the allied status of the friendship, fraternity and partnership ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey.